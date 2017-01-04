Video: Python attacks, takes down alligator at Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida

A Palm Beach Post reporter recently came across a wild scene in Big Cypress Natural Preserve - a Burmese python attacking an alligator.

Reporter Joe Capozzi was on a bike ride when he heard a big splash. He stopped to see an alligator struggling, only to discover that it was in the powerful grip of the python. Thankfully, Capozzi had the presence of mind to shoot video of the attack.

According to Capozzi, a tour guide at photographer Clyde Butcher's Big Cypress Gallery watched the video and estimated the invasive python was 15 feet long.