Video: Python attacks, takes down alligator at Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 10:10PM EST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 5 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 9 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 4 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 4 at 11:14PM EST in effect for: Clinton
A Palm Beach Post reporter recently came across a wild scene in Big Cypress Natural Preserve - a Burmese python attacking an alligator.
Reporter Joe Capozzi was on a bike ride when he heard a big splash. He stopped to see an alligator struggling, only to discover that it was in the powerful grip of the python. Thankfully, Capozzi had the presence of mind to shoot video of the attack.