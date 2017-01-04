Scissors removed from man's stomach after 18 years

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:09PM EST expiring January 6 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 10:26AM EST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 4 at 11:14PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 9 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 5 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
A man in Vietnam is recovering after doctors discovered and removed a pair of scissors that had been lodged in his abdominal cavity for nearly two decades.
After Ma Van Nhat reported experiencing stomach pains late last year, an ultrasound revealed a pair of scissors stuck in the 54-year-old man’s abdomen. The tool had been left behind following a surgery he underwent in 1998 following a car accident.
The surgery to remove the six-inch long scissors took about three hours.