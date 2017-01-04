Scissors removed from man's stomach after 18 years

A man in Vietnam is recovering after doctors discovered and removed a pair of scissors that had been lodged in his abdominal cavity for nearly two decades.

After Ma Van Nhat reported experiencing stomach pains late last year, an ultrasound revealed a pair of scissors stuck in the 54-year-old man’s abdomen. The tool had been left behind following a surgery he underwent in 1998 following a car accident.

The surgery to remove the six-inch long scissors took about three hours.

Nhat had no idea the scissors had been left behind, and said he had a “pretty normal life” since his car accident in 1998.

Officials are currently searching for the doctors who left the scissors behind.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.