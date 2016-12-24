'Howard Stern Show' regular Joey Boots dies at 49

Boots popularized the phrase 'Baba Booey'

Scripps National Desk
2:46 PM, Dec 24, 2016
18 mins ago

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Joey Boots attends the "Bad Santa 2" New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jamie McCarthy
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joey Boots, a longtime guest on the Howard Stern show, has died, TMZ reports. He was 49.

Police were called to Boots’ apartment in New York City on Saturday after receiving reports that a man needed medical attention. He was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrives.

Boots was part of the “Wack Pack”: A group of characters that were regularly featured on Stern’s radio show. Boots helped popularize one of the show’s signature catchphrases, “Baba Booey,” which is shouted by Stern loyalists that prank other TV and radio broadcasts.

Boots famously appeared in court to defend his free speech right to shout the phrase on the air.

It’s currently unclear how Boots died.

"He will be missed," Stern wrote, in part, on Twitter.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top