GLENDALE, AZ - Arizona twins are going to have a unique story to tell for the rest of their lives after they were born in different years.

Holly and Brandon Shay weren’t expecting their boys to arrive for another few weeks, however, they were shocked when Banner Hospital in Glendale admitted them on New Year’s Eve.

After six exhausting hours of labor, their first son, Sawyer, was born at 11:51 p.m.

“I wanted to make sure he was OK, and they had to keep reminding me that I had to push," Holly said.

Just one minute after midnight on January 1, 2017, their second baby, Everett, was born.

The boys who previously shared nine months in the same space won’t be sharing a birthday -- or even their birth year.

“I think Sawyer might give his brother a hard time,” Brandon said. “I think it’s mostly going to be Sawyer teasing Everett over him being the eldest.”