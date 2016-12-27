--> WSYM News Closings Holiday YES! All Sections Home + Home Contests + All Contests Bridal World Photo Contest LBA Winter Bridal Show News + All News Local National Local Health Democracy2016 Excellence In Education National Health Submit News Tips Closings Holiday YES! + All Yes! Yes! Pics Around Town Say Yes! to Healthy Living Community Calendar Holiday Yes! Grants Silver Bells We Are Spartans + All We Are Spartans Weather + All Weather Todays Forecast 7-Day Forecast School Closings Alerts Interactive Radar Weather Kids Weather Videos Sports + All Sports Local Sports Lions Tigers Pistons Red Wings Lifestyle + All Lifestyle The Daily Clutch Financial Fitness Zone Morning Blend + All Segments Contact Us Entertainment + All Entertainment TV Listing Ingham County Fair Watercooler Right This Minute Photo Galleries + All Galleries Videos + All Videos My 18 + My 18 Home Me TV + Me TV Home Bounce TV + Bounce TV Home Black History Makers Bounce Back About Us + Contact Us Staff Jobs Support Current 27° Clear 3-Day Forecast HI: 38° LO: 25° HI: 37° LO: 28° HI: 29° LO: 23° Weather Sign In + Newsletters Sign Out + Manage Email Preferences 5 Weather Alerts Flood Advisory issued December 27 at 8:20PM EST expiring December 30 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham Flood Advisory issued December 27 at 8:20PM EST expiring January 2 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia Flood Advisory issued December 27 at 8:20PM EST expiring January 2 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton Flood Advisory issued December 27 at 10:07AM EST expiring January 1 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton Flood Advisory issued December 27 at 10:07AM EST expiring January 1 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Barry 5 Weather Alerts Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield shot to death CNN 9:27 PM, Dec 26, 2016 11:29 PM, Dec 26, 2016 Share Article File photo of an ambulance. Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next (CNN) -- Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield was shot and killed in a domestic incident on Christmas Eve in Little Rock, Arkansas, authorities said. Barfield, 52, and his girlfriend were at his home when the woman's estranged husband came to the residence, said Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steven McClanahan. "Barfield was dating her even though she was still married," McClanahan said. A physical altercation ensued and Goodman shot Barfield, police said. Goodman was taken to the hospital, released and charged with first-degree murder. There is no attorney listed for Goodman yet. Barfield was a lefthander who had an 8-8 record from 1989-91 with the Rangers, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He appeared in 65 games with 11 starts and ended with a 4.72 ERA. He was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and played at Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri and Oklahoma City University before being picked by the Rangers in the 1986 draft, Baseball-Reference.com said. Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story