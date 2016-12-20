Flint water crisis: Former Flint emergency managers, city employees to be charged

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two former emergency managers for the city of Flint, Michigan and two city employees are the latest people to face charges in the Flint water crisis, sources tell WXYZ.

Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose are the two emergency managers facing charges, while Howard Croft and Daugherty Johnson are the city employees.

Earley was in charge of the city when they made the switch to use Flint River water while crews prepared the Karegnondi Water Pipeline.

Ambrose was named as Flint's emergency manager after Earley was chosen to be the emergency manager for Detroit Public Schools in January 2015.

In February 2016, Earley was called to testify in a congressional hearing on the Flint water crisis. Earley refused to testify in that hearing, but was served with a congressional subpoena days later.

In August, six state current and former employees were charged in connection to the Flint water crisis. All of those defendants worked or did work for the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

This will be the third round of charges filed in relation to Flint. There are now 13 different people facing criminal charges.