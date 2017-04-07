Emma Stone responds to teenager's 'La La Land' promposal

Jacob Staudenmaier, a student at Arcadia High School in Phoenix, created a video based off the opening scene of 'La La Land,' the movie which saw Stone take home the Oscar for best actress earlier this year.
Staudenmaier says he rewrote the lyrics to the movie's first song and did most of the other work, though he had friends help with videography and editing, according to a description with the video he uploaded to YouTube.
Unfortunately, Stone's work commitments in London will keep her from attending.
In a Friday interview on "Good Morning America", Staudenmaier said Stone reached out with a response, calling it "an honor" to receive the offer in the teen's "beautifully orchestrated video".