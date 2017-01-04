Dylann Roof: 'There's nothing wrong with me psychologically'

11:03 AM, Jan 4, 2017

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Dylann Roof, who is accused of killing nine people at a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in July 2015. Roof is charged with 33 federal offenses, including hate crime charges for allegedly targeting his victims on the basis of their race and religion.

(CNN) -- "There's nothing wrong with me psychologically," convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof told jurors Wednesday as the sentencing phase of his federal trial began. Roof is representing himself in this phase of the trial as jurors weigh whether to give him a death sentence.

