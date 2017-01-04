Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 10:26AM EST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Dylann Roof: 'There's nothing wrong with me psychologically'
CNN
11:03 AM, Jan 4, 2017
(CNN) -- "There's nothing wrong with me psychologically," convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof told jurors Wednesday as the sentencing phase of his federal trial began. Roof is representing himself in this phase of the trial as jurors weigh whether to give him a death sentence.