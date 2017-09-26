DirecTV allowing customers to claim refund on NFL Sunday Ticket, customers say

Justin Boggs
4:37 PM, Sep 26, 2017
Isaac Brekken
Copyright Getty Images

As tension grows among football fans over some NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, customers are reporting on social media that DirecTV is allowing customers to get a refund on the NFL Sunday Ticket package. 

The Wall Street Journal also confirmed that DirecTV is offering some refunds.

NFL Sunday Ticket is a DirecTV service that allows customers to watch NFL games that are not available through local or national stations. 

The DirecTV Sunday Ticket package goes for up to $281 a year on the satellite television carrier. Once the season begins, DirecTV policy does not allow for refunds. 

But after a contentious weekend involving President Donald Trump sparring with some NFL players, a number of fans have said on social media that they were granted a refund after complaining. 

As some opt to cancel their Sunday Ticket service, others were inspired to purchase the package. 

Despite claims from Trump on Tuesday that NFL ratings are down, the NFL had a 3 percent bump in ratings last weekend compared to the same weekend last year, the New York Times reported. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top