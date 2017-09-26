DirecTV allowing customers to claim refund on NFL Sunday Ticket, customers say

As tension grows among football fans over some NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, customers are reporting on social media that DirecTV is allowing customers to get a refund on the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

The Wall Street Journal also confirmed that DirecTV is offering some refunds.

NFL Sunday Ticket is a DirecTV service that allows customers to watch NFL games that are not available through local or national stations.

The DirecTV Sunday Ticket package goes for up to $281 a year on the satellite television carrier. Once the season begins, DirecTV policy does not allow for refunds.

But after a contentious weekend involving President Donald Trump sparring with some NFL players, a number of fans have said on social media that they were granted a refund after complaining.

DIRECTV is letting us cancel NFL pkg. had to threaten to go with cable. Took half hour of arguing with them. They are getting lots of calls. — MB Taurus (@HeirloomCore) September 25, 2017

Thanks @DIRECTV they agreed to refund all my money that I paid for #NFLSundayTicket now moving on from the @NFL #SUNDAYTICKETCANCELLED — ⚓Kevin B. ⚓ (@KevinBooker206) September 26, 2017

We just canceled our NFL package with Directv. They were extremely easy to deal with...we've probably had it for 10 years #NFLBoycott — Heather Lovell (@lovheatherlov) September 25, 2017

As some opt to cancel their Sunday Ticket service, others were inspired to purchase the package.

@NicolleDWallace My husband and I were on the fence about buying the NFL Sunday Ticket, but we too made the purchase yesterday. #TakeaKnee — Jen S (@jensimeo) September 25, 2017

After the #DallasCowboys pre anthem actions tonight, I am buying the NFL Sunday ticket! Great job guys! — potpourriRN👊🏼 (@potpourri72) September 26, 2017

Despite claims from Trump on Tuesday that NFL ratings are down, the NFL had a 3 percent bump in ratings last weekend compared to the same weekend last year, the New York Times reported.