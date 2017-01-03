Charles Manson transferred from prison to hospital

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:08PM EST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Convicted murderer Charles Manson has been temporarily relocated from a maximum-security prison to a California hospital, TMZ reported on Tuesday.
According to TMZ's report, Manson was transferred from the Corcoran State Prison on Tuesday to a hospital in Bakersfield. It is unknown why Manson is being hospitalized. The hospital is located roughly one hour away from the prison.
Manson, 82, has spent nearly his entire life in prison and is serving nine consecutive life sentences. He has been incarcerated since 1969 after he was charged in connection to the killing of nine individuals.