5.9M earthquake strikes Japan

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit northeast of Daigo, Japan on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at 7:38 a.m. Eastern time, according to the USGS and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Daigo has a population of about 18,000 people. The earthquake hit about 18 kilometers north-northeast of the town. A second earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.7 hit nearby Kitaibaraki.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.