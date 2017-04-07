Mom: Social media prank lead son, 11, to 'end his own life'

4:48 PM, Apr 5, 2017
12:57 PM, Apr 7, 2017

The mother of an 11-year-old Michigan boy who died following after a suicide attempt says her son was a victim of a vicious social media prank. Tysen Benz of Marquette was taken off life support Monday and died at an Ann Arbor Hospital.

FOX 47 News
Tysen Benz/TV6

(WXYZ) - The mother of an 11-year-old Michigan boy who died following after a suicide attempt says her son was a victim of a vicious social media prank.

Tysen Benz of Marquette was taken off life support Monday and died at an Ann Arbor Hospital.

TV6 says the social media prank is under investigation but no details have been provided.

A Gofundme page was set up. Here is a statement from the page:

"My son Tysen Benz was an 11 year old student, athlete, comedian, friend, brother, charismatic and all around amazing child. On Tuesday March 14th he impulsively chose to end his own life as a result of a horrific act of a social media prank which is under investigation by authorities. He clung on with the help of life support until Tuesday April 4th. He has now been set free and can Rest In Peace. He was loved by everyone he knew and he will absolutely never be forgotten. Our family is completely heartbroken. I urge families to speak out, reach out and communicate with your children about life's precious gift and the dangers of the internet and texting and how telecommunications can have the same effects as speaking face to face. I want Tysen to be remembered as he was and all the joy he's brought to everyone. Keep his spirit alive by standing strong & fighting against social media bullying!!"

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top