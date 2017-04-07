Michigan liquor stores can make home deliveries

From food to clothes or anything purchased online, having things shipped to the front door has become a norm and now Michiganders can now add liquor to that list.

Senate Bill No. 1088 went into effect March 29 which allows retailers with Specially Designated Merchant and Specially Designated Distributor licenses to make the deliveries.

Big Ten Party Stores in the greater Lansing area are among retailers beginning home delivery service.

“I’m super excited, this is going to be a lot of fun,” said Norman Stewart, the General Manager of Big Ten’s East Lansing location for years.

For the first time liquor deliveries are now part of the job.

“These aren't our typical customers we get to see every day or at all,” said Stewart. “These are customers on the other side of town or the other side of Lansing and we enjoy that.”

It’s a service management at Big Ten Party Store takes seriously.

The transaction is done outside your home, ID is checked, and matched to the credit card used to pay on the transaction.

Just like purchases in the store, any sign something isn't right the sale is terminated.

“If we show up and you can't even drive someplace we're not selling to you,” said Stewart.

Convenience is also a big factor in deliveries.

“We try to cater in East Lansing to the people that don't have cars or don't want to take an Uber here,” said Stewert. “It’s not necessarily that they’re intoxicated, it’s just they don't have the ability to come here.”

Down the road at Tom's Party Store, home delivery isn't offered just yet but they're working on a plan since delivery has become legal.

A home delivery service has some business owners concerned over sales.

When online purchases are made, customers aren’t tempted to buy things like these Lays Potato Chips or even Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

“If they come in for one bottle maybe they'll pick up a bag of chips, maybe a candy bar, a lottery ticket,” said Rich McCarius, owner of Tom’s Party Store. “Any of those things that can increase your sales helps business.”

For police time will only tell if any problems home delivered liquor could bring.

“I think we're going to have to give it a year or so to actually see if there is any impact on the community and how they drink or how they obtain their alcohol,” said Lt. Steve Gonzalez from East Lansing Police

The same goes for local business.

“We'll take it one year at a time and see how we do,” said McCarius.

The East Lansing Big Ten Party Store location will only deliver from Thursday to Sunday nights until midnight.

You must have at least a $50 purchase.

Contact the nearest Big Ten Party Store in your area for details on home delivery.