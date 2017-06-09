Metro Detroit man wins $1.2M Michigan Lottery Jackpot

12:55 PM, Jun 9, 2017
3:25 PM, Jun 9, 2017

(WXYZ) - An Oakland County man has a lot more money to spend after he hit the Lotto 47 Jackpot from the Michigan lottery.

The lucky player, who decided to remain anonymous, won $1.2 million in the jackpot, the Michigan Lottery announced.

He matched the Lotto 47 number drawn on June 3 - 04-24-27-29-30-36. His winning ticket came from the Summit Party Store on Plymouth Rd. in Livonia.

"I've been playing the lottery religiously for about 25 years," the man said. "I've won a little here and there but never anything close to this."

According to the lottery, he decided to take the $760,000 lump sum instead of the annual payment.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top