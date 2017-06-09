Metro Detroit man wins $1.2M Michigan Lottery Jackpot

(WXYZ) - An Oakland County man has a lot more money to spend after he hit the Lotto 47 Jackpot from the Michigan lottery.

The lucky player, who decided to remain anonymous, won $1.2 million in the jackpot, the Michigan Lottery announced.

He matched the Lotto 47 number drawn on June 3 - 04-24-27-29-30-36. His winning ticket came from the Summit Party Store on Plymouth Rd. in Livonia.

"I've been playing the lottery religiously for about 25 years," the man said. "I've won a little here and there but never anything close to this."

According to the lottery, he decided to take the $760,000 lump sum instead of the annual payment.