Metro Detroit doctor sentenced to probation, community service in assault on teen

(WXYZ) - A Farmington doctor was sentenced today in an assault and battery case involving an 18-year-old.

Dr. Eliezer Monge was accused of kissing the teen during an exam in 2016.

The judge sentenced Monge to up to two years probation, community service and mental health counseling.

The teen told 7 Action News in December of last year that in hindsight, things weren’t quite right at her first visit.

“He gave me a full physical exam, which I thought was unusual, but I went with it because I am not a doctor. I didn’t know,” said Sammi Steen.

When she continued to experience health problems, she returned for a second appointment. It was during this appointment that she says the doctor crossed a clear line.

As he examined her abdomen, Steen says he pulled the blanket down, exposing her. He allegedly made inappropriate comments and touched her. When she sat up on the exam table, he leaned in to kiss her.

“The only thing that I even thought to do was turn away, and he open-mouth kissed my neck,” said Steen.

She says he gave her a prescription for Zanax, a controlled substance she did not want.

Monge denied the claims to investigators, but after taking a DNA sample from Monge and the victim's neck, the Michigan State Police crime lab confirmed they matched.

Dr. Monge eventually pleaded guilty.

Skeen says she decided to share her story because she wants to fight the stigma associated with sexual assault. She felt it. She was afraid she would be accused of lying.

She and police say that due to the boldness of the doctor’s actions they suspect there are other victims out there. Police are hoping that if they exist, they come forward.

“He misjudged me,” said Skeen. “He thought I was a teenager who wanted a medication. I want him to know I am so much stronger than him and he is a coward for what he has done to me and others."