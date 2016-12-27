Detroit man in critical condition after Christmas Eve GameStop shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A shooting at a video game store in Detroit on Christmas Eve has left a man fighting for his life.

It happened at the GameStop near 8 Mile and Gratiot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Detroit police say four suspects entered the store and started taking items from the counter before demanding money from the register.

They were armed with handguns, according to police.

The brother of the victim, De-Yon Gunn Thompson, spoke to 7 Action News. He said, his brother, Joshua Cain, was working at GameStop when the shooting happened.

"He's been working at GameStop for a couple of months now, he's relatively new, he's there just trying to make a living,” said Thompson. "It's kind of messed up situation that this happened on Christmas Eve to him, he wasn't doing anything but his job."

Police have released a very limited description of the suspects. There were four men, one wearing a blue hat, one wearing a Santa hat, one wearing a red hoodie, and there was no information available about the fourth man.

Thompson said his brother was almost done for the night at work.

"They were closed, he was letting people out of the store because they were busy for the Christmas season, there was probably 30 guests in the store, they pushed their way into the store past him and somehow he ended up shot,” he said.

Cain is in critical condition now.

"From what I've heard it was a very close range shooting, the bullet went in his back, came out of his stomach and hit several vital organs and he is going through his third surgery tomorrow,” said Thompson. "My brother is in the ICU, fighting for his life and I'm fighting to find out who did this, GameStop is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest of the assailants."

If you have information about the suspects, call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.