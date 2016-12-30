Man arrested after taking selfie at abandoned Northville Psychiatric Hospital

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Northville Township police say they arrested a man who took a selfie at the abandoned Northville Psychiatric Hospital this month.

According to police, they saw a Facebook post with a photo of Shane Kelley from New Baltimore. They issued an arrest warrant and Kelly turned himself into police on Thursday.

According to police, they are continuing to have an active response at the hospital on 7 Mile Rd."

These buildings can present safety concerns, including the presence of asbestos in them," police said in a release.

There is a zero tolerance enforcement practice for trespassers on the property.