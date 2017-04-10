Yard waste pickup begins today in Lansing

Mostly Cloudy
The city's seasonal yard waste pickup starts today. Leaves, grass clippings and other yard waste will be picked up on the same day as your trash and recycling. Tree branches and other brush have to be less than four feet long and bundled with string or twine. Yard waste bags must weigh less than 30 pounds. For more information, please visit, www.LansingRecycles. com.
