Wrong way driver collides with semi truck in crash on I-96

A Lansing woman is in the hospital following an head-on crash with a semi truck early this morning while going the wrong-way on Interstate 96.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. on I-96 westbound near the Martin Luther King exit in Lansing. Police say the 24-year old driver entered the highway from an off-ramp going the wrong way. The woman collided with a Pepsi truck.

Lansing police say alcohol is a factor in the crash. The woman told police she was not hurt, but she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital anyway to be examined. The truck driver was not injured. Police are still investigating the crash. I-96 was shut down briefly this morning so crews could clear the scene.