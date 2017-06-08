Work moves forward on Midland's $2.7M Tridge renovation

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) - Work is moving forward on a $2.7 million project to restore a three-way pedestrian footbridge in Michigan and it's on schedule to fully reopen this fall.

The Midland Daily News reports that a portion of the Tridge in Midland from the farmers market to Chippewassee Park will open for Fourth of July.

Crews working from barges have been cleaning and staining the wooden bridge. The Tridge opened in 1981 and its wood has weathered and aged. By mid-October, crews plan to replace all the decking. The project also involves replacing railing posts and overhead crossbeams.

Work started in April and the Tridge has been closed for the restoration project.

The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation donated $2.5 million for the work and $238,000 comes from an endowed Midland-area maintenance fund.