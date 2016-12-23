What you shouldn't do to keep warm this winter

Michigan winters can be brutally cold, especially when your home's furnace gives out.

That's why many turn to ovens or space heaters for temporary warmth however it's a move that could turn deadly if you're not careful.

In his over 30 years of experience at Kane Heating and Ventilating in Charlotte, Joe Hubbard can tell you when a furnace stops working that many people turn to an oven or space heater to keep warm.

“I see more issues with kerosene heaters and things like that which are really dangerous,” said Hubbard. “Especially because people will be filing it inside their home when you should take it outside.”

It being a dangerous fire hazard in itself, the risk for carbon monoxide can be just as serious because there is no order.

“Symptoms are headache, scratchy throat, and watery eyes, those are signs of carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Hubbard.

Oven or space heater fires can put your home up in flames in just a matter of minutes.

The Meridian Township Fire Department recommends keeping items a safe distance away from any source of heat.

“The general rule of thumb for any kind of heating device is three foot clearance around everything and that includes if you have it on the floor, I wouldn't even recommend it on carpet,” said Tavis Millerov, Meridian Township Fire Inspector.

Hubbard says an annual furnace inspection is one way to avoid being left in the cold during Michigan's harsh winter.

“Getting a professional technician will help make sure that your furnace is operating at its peak efficiency,” said Hubbard. “Then we would be able to tell if there is any potential problems that could happen down the road and maybe address them in the fall instead of the dead of winter.”

If you do plan on having your furnace inspected, Hubbard says to make sure the following is checked during the inspection.

- Make sure that the flue pipe is not plugged with anything

- Check furnace and access to how it's burning, whether it's burning clean and efficiently

- Clean burners

- Do a CO test to make sure it’s burning with the proper air

- Make sure there is enough combustion air

- Make sure there is enough air flow in the room your furnace is located in