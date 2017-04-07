What to do when your basement floods

"I've had a little bit of water but nothing like this," Wendy, a woman with a flooded home said.

Wendy woke up to find she's pretty much living on an island now. She's even got two pumps to dry things up.

"What I'm trying to avoid is keeping it from getting inside," Wendy said.

Because she doesn't want her basement to end up like this one where J&L restoration is using a vacuum to suck out the water from the carpet.

Or this one, where Ayers jackhammered a trough and installed a new sump pump. Crews say they've been swamped.

"Tuesday my coworker and I put in 17 hours and today's going to be another long day," Michael Seigle with J&L Restoration said.

And say flooding can happen in any home.



"People that've lived for 50 years in one house who've never had an issue, all of the sudden have a problem," Ty Azevedo with Ayers Basement Systems said.



If your home floods, one of the first things you should do is move your possessions to dry land. Ayers has tarped off this homeowners possessions so they don't get ruined.

"And then obviously everything electrical,” Azevedo said. “You want to get everything unplugged, out of the way and just keep everybody safe."

They also say to check to make sure your sump pump works. Usually you can hear water running, but there's another trick too.

"Take a hold of the pump and the little line that comes out of the pump, you'll feel a little vibration,” Azevedo said. “That'd be a good indication that it's putting water up and out."

He says you could also try buying sealants or special paints from hardware stores... But with this much water, they might not work.