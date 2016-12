A semi crash on Interstate 94 held up traffic for awhile Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Office of Sheriff responded to a semi crash in the westbound lanes of I-94. The semi was overturned just east of Mount Hope Road in Grass Lake Township.

The driver, a 59-year-old woman from Indiana was not injured. The semi was a flatbed trailer hauling steel rolls. Westbound I-94 has since been re-opened.

Deputies suspect a mechanical failure caused the crash.