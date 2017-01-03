Waverly teachers to protest contract issues

Waverly community school teachers are raising awareness about their contract troubles.

The crisis chairperson of the Waverly Education Association says teachers still have not reached a contract with the school board, and as a result have to pay an extra $2,600 dollars towards their health care.

Teachers will be demonstrating before and after school Tuesday on the corners of Michigan Avenue and Snow Road, and Saint Jospeh Highway and Snow Road before and after school Tuesday, to speak out about the issue.