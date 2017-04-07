UPDATE: Woman found underneath train may have been drinking

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 46°
A 66-year-old woman was found on the tracks underneath an Amtrak train in East Lansing around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. There were passengers on the train, but the train couldn't leave due to the situation. Police believe she had been drinking.
A 66-year-old woman was found on the tracks underneath an Amtrak train in East Lansing around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
There were passengers on the train, but the train couldn't leave due to the situation. Police believe she had been drinking.
She was taken to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.