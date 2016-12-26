Two men rob Subway at gunpoint

Cloudy
An armed robbery took place at a Subway in Lansing around 6 p.m. Sunday.
It happened on North Grand River Avenue near Waverly Road. Police tell us two men with their faces covered entered the restaurant with a handgun, demanding cash.
They left eastbound on foot with an unknown amount of money. Nobody was hurt.
Call Lansing police if you have any information.