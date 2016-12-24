Trooper's Sister Keeping His Spirit Alive

JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - "He was good to everyone,” Lauree Dermyer said. “It didn't matter who you were or where you were or what you looked like or what walk of life you were on he treated people with respect. And that's the greatest thing I can say about him."

Lauree Dermyer remembering her big brother Chad- a Virginia state trooper who grew up in Jackson- he was killed in the line of duty back in March.

Now Lauree has raised more than $3,000 by selling sweatshirts, bracelets and stickers in honor of her brother. She wants to use the money to give back- and she has one goal in mind.

"If we change one person's life it's worth it,” Dermyer said.

She's filled 19 baskets with books, candy and hats. It’s all going to the people of Jackson- but she's not going to be the one passing out the presents.

The baskets full of goodies are going to be loaded up and on their way to Jackson Police Department. From there the police are going to be handing out itmes like hats and water bottles to people in the community. They're going to be spreading a message that Lauree says her brother would want.

"Maybe build a little more of a trust between the police and the community," Dermyer said.

The idea was inspired by her brother himself. Officer Dermyer was on patrol one day and bought this little boy in the photo a candy bar.

"He always wanted to do that and show people that he cared," Dermyer said.

Whether as Andrew or Officer Dermyer his sister wants to spread his actions and his message. Hoping it will strengthen the bond between police and the people. Hoping his spirit lives on.

"He deserves to be remembered in a positive light and I hope this is something that can, you know, keep his name going in a positive way," Dermyer said.

She hopes to deliver the baskets soon.