The largest recycling event in Lansing puts drivers at ease

The Recycle Rama has some people wondering why they don't do it more often to help traffic flow. Many of the cars pulling up have been waiting weeks for the Recycle Rama and they said it's just in time for spring cleaning. Cars were lined up at 9 a.m coming from South Cedar Street in Lansing to drop off recyclable items. Many volunteers like Natisha Jorae worked in several lines to help traffic to move a bit faster.
"Traffic has been great! It comes kind of in spurts so you know you might get a lot of people at once, maybe 5 cars at once, or maybe one or two cars," she said.
Based on community turn out each year, the city has looked into scheduling more days for Recycle Rama, and discovered it would be expensive to do throughout the year.
The organizer, Lori Welch, said they'll continue to remind people throughout the year to make the most of their spring cleaning.