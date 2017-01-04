Teen arraigned after attempted robbery at party store in Jackson

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:47AM EST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 5 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 9 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 4 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 4 at 11:14PM EST in effect for: Clinton
The man accused of trying to rob two people at a Jackson party store over the weekend has been arraigned.
19-year-old Damonjae Boyd is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, obstructing a police officer, and weapons charges.
Boyd allegedly approached two men inside Franks Party Store near midnight on New Year's Eve. A disagreement broke out and the victims say Boyd demanded cash from them and showed a gun. Boyd then walked out of the store.
After waiting inside for a few minutes, the two victims then left the store, but were approached again by Boyd outside. A fight broke out and the gun went off, grazing one of the victim's in the face.
Jackson police were able to catch Boyd after a short chase. He's been denied bond.