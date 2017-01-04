Teen arraigned after attempted robbery at party store in Jackson

The man accused of trying to rob two people at a Jackson party store over the weekend has been arraigned.

19-year-old Damonjae Boyd is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, obstructing a police officer, and weapons charges.

Boyd allegedly approached two men inside Franks Party Store near midnight on New Year's Eve. A disagreement broke out and the victims say Boyd demanded cash from them and showed a gun. Boyd then walked out of the store.

After waiting inside for a few minutes, the two victims then left the store, but were approached again by Boyd outside. A fight broke out and the gun went off, grazing one of the victim's in the face.

Jackson police were able to catch Boyd after a short chase. He's been denied bond.