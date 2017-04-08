Syrians in Michigan divided on attack

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The missile strikes on the other side of the world are having a huge impact on some people here in Mid- Michigan.

Tasneem Sannah is a student at Michigan State University who is concerned about her native country, Syria.

"The Syrian people have been suffering from the brutality of President Bashar al-Assad for 6 years," Sannah said. " He is the root of the problem and the people rose up against him because of his oppression."

Tasneem says she still is haunted by the loss of her grandmother.

"While she was gardening in her backyard, an explosive landed inside the garden and killed her," she said.

She tells me she is supportive of the United States' decision to attack Syria.

"I think that intervention by President Trump is really important in bringing peace to Syria and punishment for Assad is long overdue," Sannah adds.

While some are supportive of the U.S. airstrikes, others disagree.

Farrah Khalil, Communications Coordinator for the East Lansing Islamic Center, says she doesn't support President's Trump decision and is worried about the future of our country.

"We don't know what President Trump's intentions are ... war should always be a last result," Khalil said.

"If there is any way we should avoid the possibility of war we should," she said. " We should always try to fight a good fight without hurting or damaging one another.