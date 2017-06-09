Suspect charged in hit-and-run that left teenager on life support

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a suspect in the April 9 hit-and-run that left a teenager on life support. Justin Koveleski has been arraigned on the following felony counts:

- Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment of a Bodily Function

- Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Impairment or Death

Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka tells us Koveleski was driving an SUV that approached LaJuan Bramlett on Franklin Street in Jackson. The SUV took off as soon as Bramlett stuck his head into the vehicle through a window. He was dragged more than 100 feet down the street before he fell loose. Bramlett was placed on a ventilator at UM hospital in Ann Arbor.

Jarzynka says he is still hospitalized but is now breathing on his own. He will not say what led to the hit-and-run, telling wilx.com that information will come out during Koveleski's preliminary hearing. That hearing is scheduled for June 21.

Koveleski faces 5 years in prison if convicted on either charge.