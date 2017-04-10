Superintendent search update to come at school board meeting

Mostly Cloudy
DETROIT (AP) - A special board meeting has been scheduled to give updates in the Detroit Public Schools Community District's search for a new superintendent.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at district offices in the Fisher Building.
Interviews have been held with superintendent candidates Nikolai Vitti of Florida's Duval County schools and River Rouge Superintendent Derrick Coleman.
The 46,000-student Detroit district is being run by an interim superintendent. The district has been under state oversight for the last eight years.