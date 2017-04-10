Still no contract for Waverly teachers

Teachers are also getting back to work today and in Waverly they are doing so without a contract.
The Waverly Education Association says the School Board has stone walled attempts to reach an agreement with teachers. They've been in the classroom all year long without a contract. The teachers are looking for a compromise on benefits and pay.
The Waverly Education Association says it offered to meet with the School Board over spring break to try and reach an agreement, but didn't get a response.
Waverly community members plan to meet tomorrow to discuss their next move. They'll be at Delta Township library at 5:30 p.m.