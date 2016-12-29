Stepfather will stand trial for murder in the death of a five-year-old girl

A man will stand trial on charges that he murdered his five-year-old stepdaughter in Holt.

An Ingham County judge bound Thomas McClellan over for trial during a preliminary hearing in 55th District Court Thursday.

Prosecutor say McClellan stabbed Luna Younger in the chest then set her body on fire at their apartment In Holt on November first.

Younger's mother was not home at the time.

Detectives say McClellan admitted using vodka and blankets to start the fire.

He's charged with first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and first-degree arson, all of which are punishable by life in prison.