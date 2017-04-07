State revokes Nassar's license for 3 years

The state has revoked the medical license of Larry Nassar for 3 years and ordered him to pay a $100,000 fine before he can apply for reinstatement. The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) made the decision Thursday.
LARA suspended Nassar's licenses in January after Attorney General Bill Schuette filed a complaint.
Nassar is awaiting trial in Ingham County on charges that he molested the young daughter of a family friend. He's also facing charges in Ingham and Eaton Counties accusing him of sexually assaulting gymnasts. He's been indicted on child pornography charges in federal court.
In addition to the criminal cases, dozens of women are suing Nassar for sexual assault, claiming he molested them under the guise of medical treatments.