Stabbing suspect arraigned on assault charges

10:00 AM, Dec 29, 2016
10:16 AM, Dec 29, 2016

On Monday December 26, police responded to a house in the 4100-block of Richmond on a stabbing.

Eulanda Rene Westbrook, is 47-years-old and is from Lansing.

She's been charged on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Her bond has been set at $2,500.

Westbrook is expected to be in court again in front of Judge Deluca for a probable cause conference on Friday, January 6 at 1:00 p.m.

For a preliminary hearing on Friday January, 13 at 8:30 a.m.