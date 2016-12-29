Stabbing suspect arraigned on assault charges

Cloudy
On Monday December 26, police responded to a house in the 4100-block of Richmond on a stabbing.
Eulanda Rene Westbrook, is 47-years-old and is from Lansing.
She's been charged on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Her bond has been set at $2,500.
Westbrook is expected to be in court again in front of Judge Deluca for a probable cause conference on Friday, January 6 at 1:00 p.m.
For a preliminary hearing on Friday January, 13 at 8:30 a.m.