Snow removal ordinances being enforced

We've seen plenty of snow over the past two weeks yet there are still some people in Lansing who haven't cleared their sidewalks.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the city of Lansing is enforcing its snow removal ordinance.

A Lansing resident almost her whole life, Lauren Delcamp is used to shoveling snow. She works with others in the neighborhood to making sure the sidewalk stays clear.

“Generally we at least keep the city walk way clear and the front walk way so the mailman and so we can get in and out without slip and falls,” said Delcamp.

“We allow people up to 24 hours after the end of a snow event to remove the sidewalk and then we will go perform inspections and issue reminders to people to clear the snow,” said Chad Gamble, Public Service Director with the city of Lansing. “They have another 24 hours after that and we have the opportunity come and remove the snow.”

It'll come at a cost. The city charges $149 for first 20 minutes and another $70 after that to remove snow.

Avoiding plowing your sidewalk causes serious safety concerns for people walking by because chances are if your sidewalk isn't plowed pedestrians will end up walking the street side by side next to traffic.

“So much of our public is now taking advantage of the great mass transit system we have in the greater Lansing region, and even after a couple hours after it snows people are still going to work still walking to areas of commerce,” said Gamble.

It's best to stay ahead of the storm by using salt early and to pace yourself.

“Take maybe a couple inches at a time, the snow after it accumulates can get heavy,” said Gamble.

The city of Jackson is also enforcing its ordinance.

It'll be sending notices out before a contractor will remove the snow and charge you a fee.