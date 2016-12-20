Shoppers camp out at Best Buy in Delta Twp for Nintendo NES Classic Edition

The early bird gets the worm, or in this case a ticket for a brand new gaming system.

People lined up early this morning outside the Best Buy store in Delta Township hoping to get a ticket for the new mini NES Classic Edition console from Nintendo. It is one of the hottest gadgets this season and people everywhere have been scouring stores looking for the retro system.

The console which retails for $59.99 is a mini replica of the Nintendo system from the 1980s and includes 30 games pre-installed. It has been hard to find ever since it was released in November. When Amazon listed the NES classic on its website last month, it sold out in minutes, crashing the website.

Best Buy announced it would have limited quantities on December 20th and the tickets were available on a first-come, first-serve basis. People lined up hoping to snag one before Christmas. More than 30 people waited in the cold this morning- the first person in line told a WILX crew, the line began at midnight.

We reached out to the Best Buy in Delta Township and was told tickets for the consoles were handed out about ten minutes before the store opened up at 8 a.m. The retro gaming console quickly sold out at the store in Delta Township.