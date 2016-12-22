Sheriff deputy saves residents trapped in burning condo

**WARNING ** Raw video above contains profanity and nudity.



An Eaton County Sheriff deputy has been released from the hospital after rescuing three people trapped inside a burning condominium Tuesday night in Lansing.

Emergency responders were called the 7300 block of Creekside Drive on Lansing’s west side at 10:26 p.m.

Dispatchers placed the call for both the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and Delta Township Fire Department to respond.

Already on patrol in the area was 32-year-old Deputy Andrew Jenkins and was first to arrive on scene.

Body cam video shows Jenkins approach the front door to find flames and three people trapped inside.

After dodging the flames, he brings one victim outside and drags him to the end of the driveway before going back inside to help two more victims escape the flames.

“Like all law enforcement officers he had to make a quick decision and he made the right decision, we’re very proud of him,” said Chief Deputy Jeff Warder from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department.



“It’s not very long after he got her out, the apartment flashed,” said Delta Township Fire Chief John Clark. “It was overcome by fire probably at 1500 to 2000 degrees and if they had been in here at that point they would of all perished.”

Police say the residents trapped inside had medical issues and were unable to escape the burning home.

First responders arrived shortly after Deputy Jenkins and had the fire under control within 15 minutes and out after 30 minutes.

Jeff Phillips lives across the street and was home at the time the fire across the street broke out.

Phillips came outside once he saw police lights and witnessed Jenkin’s heroic efforts first hand.

“He jumped out of his car, ran with his flashlight up to the house, and went inside for probably a couple of minutes and next thing you know I saw him pulling out an elderly gentleman," said Phillips. “He put his life on the line, he did a great job.”

Deputy Jenkins has been treated for smoke inhalation. Warder says Deputy Jenkins is ready to get back on the job.

“My adrenaline was rushing so I can't imagine what the officer was going through at the time,” said Phillips. “He’s to be commended and is a hero in my mind.”

The third resident remains hospitalized in critical condition at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Two victims including Deputy Jenkins were treated and released from the hospital.

Jenkins has been with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department for two years. He had transferred from an agency in Virginia.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.