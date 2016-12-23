Several MSU employees possible victims of identity theft

The Michigan State University Police Department was notified Thursday that several MSU employees received written notice that an unemployment claim number may have been established because of identity theft.

MSU Police want potential recipients to know that the letter is legitimate and if you have a letter to follow the provided instructions. If you got a letter you're required to report in person within ten days to the nearest Problem Resolution Office.

The nearest to MSU's campus is located at 5015 South Secard Street, Suite 130, Lansing, MI 48910