Search is on for two suspects who robbed man at gunpoint

Lansing police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint.
It happened at the intersection of West Willow Street and Lemrork Court around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.
No one was injured during the incident. Police have not released details about what the suspects took.