Search is on for two suspects who robbed man at gunpoint

FOX 47 News
8:10 AM, Jan 2, 2017
21 mins ago

Lansing police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint. It happened at the intersection of West Willow Street and Lemrork Court around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. No one was injured during the incident. Police have not release

WSYM
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lansing police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint.

It happened at the intersection of West Willow Street and Lemrork Court around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.

No one was injured during the incident. Police have not released details about what the suspects took. 