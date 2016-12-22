Salvation Army in need of donations from community

Anthony Watts is a bell ringer for Salvation Army.

"I love it man,” Watts said. “I volunteer every year. It's great to do something and give back to the community."

He doesn't just ring the bells, he busts the moves. You’ll find him dancing all day and all night.

"I'm going to dance,” Watts said. “And I'm not going to stop dancing until we raise this money."

He might be dancing for a while, because this year those red kettle pots are low on donations.

"We're about $40,000 behind," Maj. Alan Hellstrom with Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army tells us that's going to make things harder for them. The red kettle campaign is their biggest push for donations. The money goes toward maintaining their programs and facilities year round.

"It is probably the foundation for what we do here besides volunteers,” Brooke Barrett with Salvation Army said. “Is that funding to keep us going to make sure the community can be served at optimum levels."

The Salvation Army says they're not sure why the funds aren't coming in-- but they do say they've had less volunteers to ring the bells this year.

"If we could've filled all the sites like we did in the past years, we'd do much better,” Jeff Prisner with Salvation Army said. “Probably very close to the goal."

Besides volunteering, you can donate online or look in the newspaper Friday for an envelope to mail in donations,

"I'm hoping the people of the capitol area community will be able to see the need and help us out," Prisner said.

If you would like to help out, you can visit salansing.org

There you can find links to donate. Or you can volunteer to ring the bells by giving them a call and asking for Jeff.