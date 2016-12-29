Residents complain of unsafe drinking water in Grand Ledge

People living in Grand Ledge have been complaining about water that looks and tastes funny. But the city says, it's all a big misunderstanding.

The Mayor's office released a 19 page guide with facts about the water, saying it's safe to drink. They say the cloudiness in the water is caused by air bubbles. And city officials blame the funny taste on chlorine used to disinfect the water.

Susan El Khoury spoke to residents who aren't convinced that's the case and are tired of paying for water they can't drink.