Rep. Tom Cochran to hold town hall in Mason

10:40 AM, Apr 10, 2017

State Representative Tom Cochran of Mason will be hosting a town hall on tax fairness. After state republicans failed to pass a tax reform bill earlier this year, Cochran says he's come up with a new plan to save Michigan families up to $600 a year on their taxes. Special guests from the Michigan League for Public Policy and the state Treasury Department will be on hand. The town hall starts at 7 p.m. tonight at the Mason Historical Museum.

