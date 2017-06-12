Registration open for annual Neighborhoods Day in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - Registration is open for churches, block clubs, groups and businesses to take part in an annual program that celebrates community service and neighborhood improvement projects in Detroit.

Organizers say more than 100 projects and events are scheduled on Aug. 5 for the ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day.

The registration deadline is July 15.

Past Neighborhoods Day events included cleanups, housing construction and rehabilitation projects, health fairs and screenings, parades, anti-crime programs and youth concerts.

ARISE Detroit! is a nonprofit, community mobilization coalition of more than 400 churches, block clubs and businesses.