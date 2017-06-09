Registration ends Monday for needy families that want food boxes

Summer's almost here and kids are getting out of school, so it's time to think about ways to put food on their plates over break.



Summer vacation is known to be a tough time for food pantries - donations tend to drop off yet the need increases because kids no longer have access to free or low cost meals at school.



There is a program that can help...



The human relations and community services department is offering people a chance to sign-up for its "Family food boxes."

Next Wednesday, June 14, the city will hand-out boxes of food to families in need during an event at the Meijer store on lake Lansing road.



You must register ahead of time to be part of that giveaway.



And you can do so by calling 517-483-4477.



The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. Monday so you'll to act fast.



The program was established to help families with children and you'll need identification for each child, like a Medicaid card or birth certificate.