Potter Park Zoo in Lansing closed again today

Lansing's Potter Park Zoo will remain closed today due to flooding. Water in the front entrance has not yet receded, the road is still under water from last week's weather. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that it is evaluating the situation on a daily basis.
Water in the front entrance has not yet receded, the road is still under water from last week's weather. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that it is evaluating the situation on a daily basis. Zoo officials say the animals are dry and being cared for.