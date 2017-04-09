Man dead in early morning shooting, neighbors react

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 60°
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSYM) - One man is dead after being shot multiple times in Lansing Township.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Rosemary around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
The road was shut down while the investigation was underway. Nearly 12 hours later around 1 p.m., police were still on scene investigating.
The victim is being identified as a 47-year-old male.
Neighbor's say it's typically a quiet area
"I heard a noise like a pop, or a bang or something," said Linda Burhans, living next door to the scene. "I didn't get up to check it out because I knew I had all my doors locked."
FOX 47's Jentill Neal talked to neighbors in the area. Hear from them tonight on FOX 47 News at 10 p.m.
Lansing Township and the Lansing Police Department continue to investigate.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Lansing Township Police at (517) 485-1700.