Police step up patrols for distracted driving

Police have a message for you: Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. This month police across the state are stepping up patrols to crack down on distracted driving. The State Police Criminal Justice Information Center says there were 7,561 crashes involving distracted driving in 2015 alone. Those crashes resulted in 28 deaths and more than 3,400 injuries.
