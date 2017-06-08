Police search home of missing Michigan high school teacher

3:29 PM, Jun 8, 2017
PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) - Police have searched the home of missing high school Spanish teacher in southwestern Michigan and say her disappearance is considered a possible homicide investigation.

Authorities say 44-year-old Theresa Lockhart of Portage was last seen on May 18 and she was reported missing two days later by Schoolcraft Community Schools workers. Lockhart's car was found parked a few miles from her house.

Her disappearance prompted several searches in the area. Police officials went to the home Wednesday to serve a search warrant and returned Thursday to the home where she lived at with her husband.

Authorities didn't immediately release details of what might have been found, but said in a statement the search was part of the ongoing investigation into Lockhart's disappearance. Investigators also are seeking tips from the public.

